Neighbours heard 'loud, screeching screams' before two men found dead

Published: 7:19 PM January 10, 2021

Residents of a Goodmayes street where two men were killed in the early hours of Sunday have told how they heard a woman's screams during the night.

The men were found seriously injured at the property in Tavistock Gardens and died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after the incident in Tavistock Gardens on Sunday morning. No charges have been made.

Abid Ahmad, who lives close to the house cordoned off by forensic detectives, said he heard "loud and screeching screams" during the night.

He told the Ilford Recorder: "I was awake at the time and witnessed what was going on during the night.

"[The woman] was screaming for help about 10 or 15 minutes prior to the police coming, I would describe it as loud and screeching - she seemed terrified.

"I heard a loud noise before she came running out of the house at about 4.15am screaming and I'm surprised more people didn't wake up.

"I heard her talking about her husband when the police came and asked her who's inside, but I don't know who the other man was."

He added that forensic officers had been camped at the property, with the road closed off the traffic throughout Sunday morning and afternoon.

The woman, who had non life-threatening injuries, had a taser gun used against her was detained at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men were fatally injured and a 28-year-old woman was arrested after being tasered. - Credit: Google

A man who lives a short way down the street also told the PA news agency he woke to the sounds of a woman screaming.

Kuddus Miah said: “She was screaming ‘Help, help, call the police’.

“The police and ambulances were there very quick.”

The 44-year-old said a neighbour told him they saw a woman who was “coming in and out of the house, crying out for help, and apparently had a knife in her hand”.

Mr Miah said he thought those involved in the incident were new tenants, adding: “We’ve lived here around 15 years and it’s a very quiet neighbourhood, it’s shocking.”

Another man, who gave his name only as Singh, described how a woman he saw was “quite hysterical, calling for the police, screaming”.

He added: “She was at the doorstep then went back inside and then out again, screaming and screaming for help.”

Neighbour Inamul Hussain, 32, told reporters he called police after hearing a woman screaming.

He said: “I saw them Taser her, she had blood on her. I heard police say ‘put the knife down’.

“She was screaming something about her husband but it was quite broken, I think they’re Polish.

“Several men and several woman live there, they are always partying and drinking.”

Mr Hussain took a video of several police outside the house, during which officers can be heard shouting “show me your hands now” and “come here now” and “get out, get on the floor now”.

Other users on social media reported hearing a loud bang, like a firework, as well as "shouting".

Police and paramedics were called to the address at 4.24am, where two men were found with fatal injuries.

Homicide detectives in Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and a crime scene is in place.

The men’s next of kin have not yet been informed.