Girl, 16, allegedly raped in Ilford park

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:51 PM June 21, 2021   
A park near Lowbrook Road, Ilford

Police said a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a park near Lowbrook Road, Ilford. - Credit: Google

A teenage girl was allegedly raped in an Ilford park, police have said.

The Met received an allegation that a 16-year-old was raped at a park near Lowbrook Road at about 12.15am on Saturday (June 19).

A spokesperson said the girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Police enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 325/19Jun.


Crime
Ilford News

