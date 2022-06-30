News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woodford Green man in court over six-car pile-up

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:25 PM June 30, 2022
Updated: 4:29 PM June 30, 2022
George Langley, 22 of Worcester Crescent, Woodford Green, Redbridge, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court

George Langley, 22 of Worcester Crescent, Woodford Green, Redbridge, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today (June 30).

A man from Woodford Green has appeared in court today in connection with a six-car pile up. 

The six-vehicle collision took place in Southern Way, Harlow, just after 6pm on Tuesday (June 28).

George Langley, of Worcester Crescent, was arrested and remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 30).

The 22-year-old was charged with dangerous driving, having no insurance, failing to stop when required, possession of cannabis, failure to provide a specimen and failure to cooperate with a breath test.

The charges over failure to stop and failure to cooperate with a breath test were withdrawn at the hearing, but the other charges have been committed to Chelmsford Crown Court.

A pre-trial plea hearing will be held at that court on July 28.

