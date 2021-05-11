Cannabis and rambo knife sniffed out by police dog in Gants Hill bust

Published: 12:26 PM May 11, 2021

Police dog Lloyd, on loan from the City of London, assisted the Met's East Area team to execute drugs and firearms warrants in Gants Hill. - Credit: MPS

A police dog helped sniff out and find a large quantity of cannabis and a rambo knife as part of drugs and firearms warrants in Gants Hill.

On Friday, May 7 the Met's East Area drugs focus team carried out warrants at an address in Frinton Mews.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and another man was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Both were released under investigation, whilst further enquiries are underway.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "A large quantity of cannabis, scales and phones were seized and a rambo knife was recovered."

The team were assisted by Police Dog Lloyd, who was on loan from the City of London to help with the operation.

Anyone with information about anyone committing criminality can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or police on 101.