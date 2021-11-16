Appeal after man charged with Gants Hill attempted murder

The incident took place near the junction of Clarence Avenue and The Crescent in Gants Hill. - Credit: Google Maps





A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who suffered a neck injury in Gants Hill.

Police investigating the incident, which took place around 9.30pm on Thursday, November 4, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They say the 20-year-old woman was close to the junction of Clarence Avenue and The Crescent when she was allegedly "seriously assaulted".





Police arrested a 24-year-old man the following day. He was later charged and remains in custody.

Detective Constable Chloe James, of the East Area Command, said: “I know that there were a number of good Samaritans who came to the victim’s aid on the night of this incident and I am very keen to hear from those people.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information might be please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7884/4Nov, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.