Former Met worker sentenced for stealing lost property cash
- Credit: Met Police
A former Met worker based in Ilford has been given a suspended prison sentence for stealing cash handed in as lost property.
Neerju Mohamedally was given an eight-month jail term - suspended for 18 months - at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (June 14).
Former public access officer Mohamedally admitted stealing £64 on February 4 at Thames Magistrates' Court, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Met's Anti-Corruption Command (ACC).
Last September at Ilford Police Station, the 24-year-old booked in the cash she went on to steal as lost property.
She was arrested and suspended from her role.
Following the February hearing, Mohamedally resigned from her job with immediate effect and has now left the service.
IOPC director of major investigations Steve Noonan said: “Mohamedally was in a position of trust, dealing with members of the public handling enquiries at the front counter of Ilford Police Station.
"She let down the public and the Metropolitan Police with her actions.
“The court has taken a dim view of her actions. There is no place in a police force for members of staff who breach the public’s trust.”
She was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay court costs of £340.