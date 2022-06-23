News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man denies committing GBH during alleged robbery at Barkingside Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:20 PM June 23, 2022
Forest Gate man pleads not guilty to GBH and robbery charges

Teidja Weekes has pleaded not guilty to GBH charges related to an alleged incident at this Tesco Superstore in Barkingside on December 13, 2020 - Credit: Google Maps

A Forest Gate man accused of committing GBH after robbing £121 worth of champagne from the Tesco Superstore in Barkingside has pleaded not guilty.

Teidja Weekes has been charged with two counts of GBH wounding with intent, and one count of attempting to cause GBH with intent - each related to an alleged incident at the Cranbrook Road store on December 13, 2020.

The 42-year-old, of Romford Road, also stands accused of two counts of robbery, one of which reportedly occurred at the Barkingside superstore on the same day as the above offences. 

In a separate incident eight days prior, the accused allegedly robbed five bottles of Cognac champagne worth £175 from a Sainsbury's in South Woodford.

Weekes appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 18, where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday (June 21). 

The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to all counts at Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will now face trial.

A pre-trial review has been fixed for October 31 at the same court.

Weekes has been remanded in custody until that date.

