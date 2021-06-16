Men deny wounding and robbing rabbi in Chigwell

Published: 6:04 PM June 16, 2021

Fairlop men Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri, both of Tudor Crescent, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today (June 16). - Credit: Google Maps

Two men from Fairlop will face trial after they denied wounding and robbing a rabbi in Chigwell.

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage at Chelmsford Crown Court today (June 16).

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was treated in hospital for head wounds after an incident in Limes Avenue on Sunday, May 16.

The defendants - both of Tudor Crescent - first appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19.

No official date has been fixed for trial.





Reporting by PA.



