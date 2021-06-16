News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Men deny wounding and robbing rabbi in Chigwell

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:04 PM June 16, 2021   
Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps

Fairlop men Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri, both of Tudor Crescent, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today (June 16). - Credit: Google Maps

Two men from Fairlop will face trial after they denied wounding and robbing a rabbi in Chigwell.

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage at Chelmsford Crown Court today (June 16).

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was treated in hospital for head wounds after an incident in Limes Avenue on Sunday, May 16.

The defendants - both of Tudor Crescent - first appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19.

No official date has been fixed for trial.


Reporting by PA.


Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park
  2. 2 Strike over Covid working dispute begins at Oaks Park High School
  3. 3 Fire at Ilford Lane shop was accidental, brigade says
  1. 4 Former Met worker sentenced for stealing lost property cash
  2. 5 Thousands sign petition opposing gas company plan to take over allotments
  3. 6 'Beyond my wildest dreams': Redbridge tutor receives MBE
  4. 7 New trees to be planted at Fairlop Waters
  5. 8 Redbridge pupils shortlisted in competition to design Olympic Park pavilion
  6. 9 Woodford Green pupil reaches final of national science and engineering competition
  7. 10 Ilford charity boss named in Queen’s Birthday Honours
Courts
Chigwell News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr Najib Seedat, a partner at Ilford Medical Centre, sitting at a desk in front of a computer

Data

Ilford GP criticises NHS patient data sharing plans

Daniel Gayne

person
Ilford Mercato Metropolitano opening in November

Business

Ilford's Mercato Metropolitano to open in November

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
New Ilford Station entrance

Transport for London

New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line

Daniel Gayne

person
Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon