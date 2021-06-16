Men deny wounding and robbing rabbi in Chigwell
Published: 6:04 PM June 16, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men from Fairlop will face trial after they denied wounding and robbing a rabbi in Chigwell.
Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage at Chelmsford Crown Court today (June 16).
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was treated in hospital for head wounds after an incident in Limes Avenue on Sunday, May 16.
The defendants - both of Tudor Crescent - first appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19.
No official date has been fixed for trial.
Reporting by PA.
Most Read
- 1 Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park
- 2 Strike over Covid working dispute begins at Oaks Park High School
- 3 Fire at Ilford Lane shop was accidental, brigade says
- 4 Former Met worker sentenced for stealing lost property cash
- 5 Thousands sign petition opposing gas company plan to take over allotments
- 6 'Beyond my wildest dreams': Redbridge tutor receives MBE
- 7 New trees to be planted at Fairlop Waters
- 8 Redbridge pupils shortlisted in competition to design Olympic Park pavilion
- 9 Woodford Green pupil reaches final of national science and engineering competition
- 10 Ilford charity boss named in Queen’s Birthday Honours