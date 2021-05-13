Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs

Published: 6:50 PM May 13, 2021 Updated: 7:05 PM May 13, 2021

Six members of an organised crime group, which included a police officer, have been jailed for intercepting at least £850,000 from rival drug gangs. - Credit: MPS

Members of an organised crime group, including a former Metropolitan Police officer, which intercepted rival drug gang couriers to seize at least £850,000 have been jailed.

Kashif Mahmood, 32, who was a PC based at Central East BCU, which covers Hackney and Tower Hamlets, was “at the heart” of a “highly lucrative organised crime group”, Southwark Crown Court was told on Wednesday, May 12.

Kashif Mahmood, 32 - a PC based at Central East until his dismissal without notice in November - was jailed for eight years. - Credit: MPS

The group included a man from Maryland, two brothers from Redbridge, a Hainault man and a woman from Redbridge.

The group have been jailed for more than 64 years.

Cash seized from the home of Moshin Khan, Shazad Khan and Maria Shah in Babbacombe Gardens, Redbridge. In total £39,525 was seized from this address. - Credit: MPS

Judge David Tomlinson said Mahmood “abused his position of power, trust and responsibility” and his actions were an “exploitation” of his policing colleagues.

Mahmood, who wore a blue buttoned-up shirt and black face mask, did not react as the judge delivered his eight year sentence, reduced from 12 years due to an early guilty plea.

Cash seized from the home of Shabaz Khan in Lime Grove, Hainault. In total £91,520 was seized from this address. - Credit: MPS

He was sentenced after admitting conspiracy to acquire criminal property and misconduct in public office, although he did not receive any additional jail time for the latter charge.

Judge Tomlinson said the group put criminal couriers in harm’s way, as they would not have been able to explain to their bosses how the money had been seized.

Mitigating, William Emlyn Jones told Southwark Crown Court on Thursday: “He accepts that this is no one’s fault but his own. It is his own fault he has lost his good character and his hard-earned reputation.”

A box of cash seized from the home of Ioan Gherghel in Maryland. In total £11,385 was seized from this address. - Credit: MPS

He said Mahmood achieved his “boyhood dream” of becoming a police officer at the age of 21, despite having a “challenging” childhood during which he was stabbed when he refused to join a neighbourhood gang.

“The punishment he has brought upon himself is substantial. It seems that in the end his background has caught up with him.

“He thought he had escaped but it called him back in.”

20kg of cannabis found at the home of Shabaz Khan in Lime Grove, Hainault. - Credit: MPS

He was sentenced alongside brothers Moshin Khan, 36, and Shazad Khan, 33, both of Babbacombe Gardens, Redbridge; Shabaz Khan, 33, of Lime Grove, Hainault; Moshin Khan’s partner, Maria Shah, also of Babbacombe Gardens; and Ioan Gherghel, 34, of Keogh Road, Maryland.

Moshin Khan was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to transfer criminal property and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

Shabaz Khan was jailed for 14 years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to transfer criminal property, conspiracy to acquire criminal property and possession of a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply.

Shazad Khan and Shah were sentenced to 15 years and five years and four months in jail respectively for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to transfer criminal property and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

Gherghel was jailed for six years for conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

All were banned from travelling outside of the UK for five years after their release.

The conspiracy was orchestrated by a man based in Dubai who used EncroChat, an encrypted communications platform, to communicate. Moshin Khan was the main point of contact.

In July 2019 and January 2020 Mahmood looked up police records to source intelligence about the EncroChat contact, who appeared concerned what police knew about him.

The court heard there were seven occasions between November 20, 2019 and March 25, 2020 when Mahmood booked out a police vehicle from Stoke Newington police station.

He used these vehicles to intercept couriers and seize or attempt to seize up to £450,000 at a time.

Mahmood was dismissed without notice in November.

Director of major investigations for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Steve Noonan said: “This officer’s behaviour was audacious, corrupt and criminal. His actions were a complete betrayal of public trust and confidence and have no place in policing.

“As a body completely independent of the police, the IOPC oversaw this matter to provide assurance it was being investigated thoroughly and impartially by the MPS.

“This investigation has now resulted in a conviction and lengthy sentence for PC Mahmood.

"It sends a clear signal to police officers who engage in corrupt activity that they will be caught, and they can expect to pay a high price for their crimes."