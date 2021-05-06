Detectives hunt for knifepoint phone robber in Woodford Green

Published: 11:03 AM May 6, 2021

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to trace in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Roding Valley Park Trail in January. - Credit: MPS

Detectives investigating robberies in Woodford Green, including one in broad daylight when a woman was threatened at knifepoint in a park, have released an e-fit of a man they want to trace.

The description was provided by the female victim of a robbery in Roding Valley Park at 4pm on Sunday, January 24.

The woman was walking whilst talking on her phone, when a man threatened her with a knife to hand over the phone and the security details.

Some passers-by witnessed the incident and chased the man.

He eventually threw the phone on to a path and fled.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 18 and wearing a black hat and black clothing with a possible blue stripe down the side of his tracksuit trousers.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether the offence is linked with two robberies that occurred in the same area on December 18 and 27.

Police are asking for any witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit, to call 101 quoting reference Cad 5632/24Jan or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers.



