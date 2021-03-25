Drugs raids lead to 14 people charged across the UK
- Credit: Met Police
A total of 14 people have been charged after officers from six police forces carried out warrants across the UK.
Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command executed 29 warrants across London and the UK yesterday as part of an operation which aimed to tackle the sale and distribution of Class A and B drugs.
Fourteen people were charged with multiple offences today - of those, four are from Hackney, one from Barking and another from South Woodford.
They include Rayol Telemaque, 41, of Longbridge Road, Barking, who has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis, conspiring to supply Class B drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Dennis Bernard, 43, of Homerton Road, Homerton, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, attempting to possess a handgun and attempting to possess ammunition without a certificate.
Micah Ford-Simpson, 30, of Southwold Road, and Ibrahim Kutlu, 36, of Harleston Close, Clapton were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
Edward Babayale, 33, of Cropley Street, Hoxton and Andrew Babayale, 34, of Meadow Walk, South Woodford were each charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and to supply Class B drugs.
The additional people charged are from Plymouth, Hertfordshire, Bristol, Hillingdon, Brentwood and Leytonstone.
All have been remanded to appear at Stratford Magistrate's Court today.
Two other people arrested as part of the warrants have been released under investigation.