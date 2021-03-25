News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Drugs raids lead to 14 people charged across the UK

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:02 PM March 25, 2021   
Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture

Six people from Hackney, Barking and Redbridge were part of a total of 14 charged after a multi-force drugs raid. - Credit: Met Police

A total of 14 people have been charged after officers from six police forces carried out warrants across the UK.

Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command executed 29 warrants across London and the UK yesterday as part of an operation which aimed to tackle the sale and distribution of Class A and B drugs.

Fourteen people were charged with multiple offences today - of those, four are from Hackney, one from Barking and another from South Woodford.

They include Rayol Telemaque, 41, of Longbridge Road, Barking, who has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis, conspiring to supply Class B drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Dennis Bernard, 43, of Homerton Road, Homerton, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, attempting to possess a handgun and attempting to possess ammunition without a certificate.

You may also want to watch:

Micah Ford-Simpson, 30, of Southwold Road, and Ibrahim Kutlu, 36, of Harleston Close, Clapton were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Edward Babayale, 33, of Cropley Street, Hoxton and Andrew Babayale, 34, of Meadow Walk, South Woodford were each charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and to supply Class B drugs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two teens arrested in connection with boy's stabbing in Clayhall
  2. 2 Boy, 15, stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall
  3. 3 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  1. 4 Law student killed in designer clothes robbery, court told
  2. 5 Goodmayes man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of law student
  3. 6 Planners defend not ordering environment assessment for homes application
  4. 7 Wood carvings stolen from Fairlop Waters Country Park
  5. 8 Redbridge high school faces six-day teachers strike
  6. 9 Coping with grief amid Covid: 'Only wrong thing to say is saying nothing' 
  7. 10 Man in life-threatening condition following serious Chigwell collision

The additional people charged are from Plymouth, Hertfordshire, Bristol, Hillingdon, Brentwood and Leytonstone. 

All have been remanded to appear at Stratford Magistrate's Court today.

Two other people arrested as part of the warrants have been released under investigation. 


Crime
Hackney News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Robert Danaila

Courts

Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Ilford County High School hero

Education News | Interview

Teacher supports pupils with motivational morning sessions initiative

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
South Woodford Housing scheme

Housing

South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Clayhall stabbing

Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon