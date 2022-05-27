Two people arrested following Ilford drugs lab bust

Two people have been arrested after a drugs lab was uncovered in Ilford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Two people have been arrested and more than 50 items seized after a fully-functioning drugs lab was uncovered in Ilford early this morning.

At around 5.30am today - May 27 - officers from Redbridge Safer Neighbourhoods teams carried out a warrant in relation to the manufacture and importation of Class A drugs at an address in Ilford.

More than 50 items were seized, including a large quantity of suspected drug.

A large quantity of a suspected drug was seized - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They were taken into custody and have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries.

A specialist team attended to deal with the lab which has now been disbanded.

A fully functioning drugs lab at an address in Ilford, Redbridge - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Insp Noori, from the East Area Command Unit, which covers Redbridge, said: “This was a fantastic effort by the Redbridge Safer Neighbourhoods teams. Who continue to work hard for our communities and ensure we deal with such matters robustly."