Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two people arrested following Ilford drugs lab bust

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:53 AM May 27, 2022
Updated: 9:02 AM May 27, 2022
Two people have been arrested after a drugs lab was uncovered in Ilford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Two people have been arrested and more than 50 items seized after a fully-functioning drugs lab was uncovered in Ilford early this morning. 

At around 5.30am today - May 27 - officers from Redbridge Safer Neighbourhoods teams carried out a warrant in relation to the manufacture and importation of Class A drugs at an address in Ilford. 

More than 50 items were seized, including a large quantity of suspected drug.

A large quantity of a suspected drug was seized

A large quantity of a suspected drug was seized - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They were taken into custody and have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries.

A specialist team attended to deal with the lab which has now been disbanded.

A fully functioning drugs lab at an address in Ilford, Redbridge

A fully functioning drugs lab at an address in Ilford, Redbridge - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Insp Noori, from the East Area Command Unit, which covers Redbridge, said: “This was a fantastic effort by the Redbridge Safer Neighbourhoods teams. Who continue to work hard for our communities and ensure we deal with such matters robustly."

Metropolitan Police
London Live News
Ilford News
Redbridge News
East London News

