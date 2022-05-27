Two people arrested following Ilford drugs lab bust
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Two people have been arrested and more than 50 items seized after a fully-functioning drugs lab was uncovered in Ilford early this morning.
At around 5.30am today - May 27 - officers from Redbridge Safer Neighbourhoods teams carried out a warrant in relation to the manufacture and importation of Class A drugs at an address in Ilford.
More than 50 items were seized, including a large quantity of suspected drug.
A 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
They were taken into custody and have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries.
A specialist team attended to deal with the lab which has now been disbanded.
Insp Noori, from the East Area Command Unit, which covers Redbridge, said: “This was a fantastic effort by the Redbridge Safer Neighbourhoods teams. Who continue to work hard for our communities and ensure we deal with such matters robustly."