One of the drivers involved in a fatal collision on the M11 yesterday morning - January 8 - has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving - Credit: Met Police

One of the drivers involved in a fatal collision yesterday morning near South Woodford has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Hugues Mike, 24, of Sheffield, has been charged following the motorway crash which has so far claimed one life.

Police were called at around 12.50am yesterday - January 8 - to a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and grey BMW 1 Series at junction 4 of the M11.

The Vectra had collided with barriers near to that junction, with one passenger - a man aged in his 20s - sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other men who had been travelling in the Vectra, including the driver, were taken to hospital.

One man remains in a critical condition, with Mr Mike arrested before being discharged from hospital alongside the third passenger.

The 24-year-old has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving; causing death when driving while disqualified; causing serious injury when driving while disqualified; driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, January 10).

The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released under investigation.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed, with formal identification to take place in due course.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses; anyone with dashcam footage that may be of use is asked to call police on 101 or the witness line at Chadwell Heath Traffic garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting reference300/08jan.



