Double murder accused remanded in custody over ‘brutal’ stabbings

Published: 12:10 PM January 15, 2021

A forensic officer at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

A man from Plaistow has appeared in court accused of a “brutal” double murder in Goodmayes which left one victim with 52 stab wounds.

Georgian national Vytautas Garmus, also known as Vepkhvia Laliashuilia, is charged with murdering Dainius Kulboka, 43, and Jonas Semenas, 45, on Saturday January 10.

Police had been called to Tavistock Gardens, around 4.30am on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

The victims, both Lithuanians, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday found the cause of death for both men to be stab injuries.

On Friday, the 48-year-old defendant, of Prince Regent Lane, was brought before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey.

Garmus, whose native language is Georgian, was assisted by a Russian interpreter as he confirmed his name and date of birth.

Prosecutor James Dawes said the killings were carried out in the “most brutal fashion”.

One victim suffered 52 stab wounds and the other had nine, the court was told.

Judge Lucraft set a plea and case management hearing for April 6 when a trial date will be fixed.

He remanded the defendant into custody.