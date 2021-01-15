News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Double murder accused remanded in custody over ‘brutal’ stabbings

Logo Icon

Emily Pennink, PA

Published: 12:10 PM January 15, 2021   
A forensic officer at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pr

A forensic officer at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

A man from Plaistow has appeared in court accused of a “brutal” double murder in Goodmayes which left one victim with 52 stab wounds.

Georgian national Vytautas Garmus, also known as Vepkhvia Laliashuilia, is charged with murdering Dainius Kulboka, 43, and Jonas Semenas, 45, on Saturday January 10.

Police had been called to Tavistock Gardens, around 4.30am on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

The victims, both Lithuanians, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pro

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday found the cause of death for both men to be stab injuries.

On Friday, the 48-year-old defendant, of Prince Regent Lane, was brought before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey.

Garmus, whose native language is Georgian, was assisted by a Russian interpreter as he confirmed his name and date of birth.

Most Read

  1. 1 Consultation on proposed controlled parking zones to begin
  2. 2 More than 100 Covid dead at Queen's and King George this week
  3. 3 Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims
  1. 4 Redevelopment plans likely to be approved despite 144 objections
  2. 5 Two in five people in Redbridge may have had Covid, data shows
  3. 6 Council left homeless family 'stuck in cycle of instability', report finds
  4. 7 Covid outbreak at Woodford Green care home delays vaccinations
  5. 8 Royal Mail lists six Redbridge postcodes hit by Covid postal delays
  6. 9 CCTV still issued of man sought in 'vicious and unprovoked' attack in broad daylight in Barkingside supermarket
  7. 10 GPs roll up their sleeves to support colleagues at Queen's Hospital

Prosecutor James Dawes said the killings were carried out in the “most brutal fashion”.

One victim suffered 52 stab wounds and the other had nine, the court was told.

Judge Lucraft set a plea and case management hearing for April 6 when a trial date will be fixed.

He remanded the defendant into custody.

Crime
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

School accused of ‘bullying’ staff by making them travel in during lockdown

Tom Ambrose

person

Crime | Video

Two men killed and woman tasered following 'disturbance' in Goodmayes

Roy Chacko and Tom Ambrose

Logo Icon

People

Mystery of the missing mail

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Video

Double murder arrest as dramatic footage shows police detaining woman

Tom Ambrose

person