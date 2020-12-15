Appeal for information on Woodford Green dog snatch
- Credit: Archant
The elderly owner of a rescue dog which was snatched from her on Sunday evening in Woodford Green is appealing for help to find her beloved pet.
On Sunday, December 13 around 8.30, rescue dog Buster was taken while his owner was walking him in Horn Lane and Fairfield Road.
A woman with brown hair allegedly bent down to pet the dog and then a tall man came up from behind and unbuckled the lead and the couple walked away with the dog.
The owner, a pensioner, has urged anyone with CCTV footage in the area, or information to come forward and call 07930 534502.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A woman is alleged to have approached the victim and began stroking the dog before a man came over and picked the dog up. They are then alleged to have been joined by a number of other males and got into a car before fleeing with the animal.
You may also want to watch:
"There have been no arrests."
Most Read
- 1 Police hunting for driver after teen hit by car in Ilford on way to school
- 2 Redbridge Council to support schools that choose to close over high Covid-19 absences
- 3 Appeal for information on Woodford Green dog snatch
- 4 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
- 5 Tributes paid to 'giant of Aldborough Hatch' Ron Jeffries
- 6 Young Citizen: Ilford girl with Down syndrome raises money for hospitals that took care of her
- 7 What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?
- 8 Heritage site Wanstead grotto to get makeover
- 9 London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases
- 10 Wheelie bins a go-go - all Redbridge residents getting new bins in spring