Appeal for information on Woodford Green dog snatch

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:12 PM December 15, 2020   
dognapping

Have you seen Buster, who was dognapped from Woodford Green on Sunday evening? - Credit: Archant

The elderly owner of a rescue dog which was snatched from her on Sunday evening in Woodford Green is appealing for help to find her beloved pet.

On Sunday, December 13 around 8.30, rescue dog Buster was taken while his owner was walking him in Horn Lane and Fairfield Road.

A woman with brown hair allegedly bent down to pet the dog and then a tall man came up from behind and unbuckled the lead and the couple walked away with the dog.

buster

Buster is a rescue dog and the owner is appealing for information on his whereabouts. - Credit: Archant

The owner, a pensioner, has urged anyone with CCTV footage in the area, or information to come forward and call 07930 534502.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A woman is alleged to have approached the victim and began stroking the dog before a man came over and picked the dog up. They are then alleged to have been joined by a number of other males and got into a car before fleeing with the animal.

You may also want to watch:

"There have been no arrests."

Redbridge News

