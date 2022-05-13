News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Dispersal order enforced in parts of Gants Hill, Clayhall and Barkingside

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:01 AM May 13, 2022
Dispersal order in parts of Redbridge

The order runs from the Barkingside McDonald's down to Valentines High School, and covers all areas inside Cranbrook Road and Longwood Gardens - Credit: MPS

Parts of Gants Hill, Clayhall and Barkingside have been made subject to a dispersal order amid concerns over an increase in violence.

The order - which began at 3.45pm yesterday, May 12 - will last until 5pm tomorrow (May 14).

It permits police officers and PCSOs to exclude people from designated areas if they have "reasonable grounds" for believing they are likely to contribute to crime.

Authorised by Insp Noori, the measure has been introduced due to an "increase of violence amongst some students and drug misuse".

The order runs from the Barkingside McDonald's down to Valentines High School, and covers all areas inside Cranbrook Road and Longwood Gardens.

Such orders are permissible under section 35 of the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014.

Author Picture Icon