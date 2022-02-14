News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Ilford director banned over millions of pounds of unexplained payments

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:19 PM February 14, 2022
The research, published in the Insolvency Services annual report mapping out personal insolvency ra

The Insolvency Service says millions of pounds worth of payments couldn't be verified or explained

A payroll and HR services director from Ilford has been banned after millions of pounds worth of unexplained payments went to and from company bank accounts.

Donna Lindsey Elaina Nada, 51, was disqualified from running a company for seven years for misconduct involving Village Energy Solutions Ltd.

The Insolvency Service said the company received around £2.3million of income and made at least £1.8million worth of payments in just over a year without any supporting documents for the transactions.

Ms Nada reportedly claimed that some of this money was used to buy expensive watches for investment purposes - but couldn’t explain where the watches were or provide acceptable documentation.

Deputy head of insolvent investigations Lawrence Zussman said: "As director, Donna Nada was responsible for maintaining adequate company accounting records and due to her failure to carry out a statutory requirement has been removed from the corporate area for a substantial amount of time."

Ms Nada was appointed a director of Village Energy Solutions in August 2018, around six months after the company was incorporated.

However, by December 2019, it was being wound up after one of its creditors petitioned the court to shut the company down.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who recruited and trafficked teenage girls arrested in Ilford
  2. 2 Elderly woman remains in serious condition after Gants Hill crash
  3. 3 Confirmed: TfL fares to rise by average of almost 5% from March 1
  1. 4 Yoan Zouma banned from playing while RSPCA investigates video, says club
  2. 5 Ilford director banned over millions of pounds of unexplained payments
  3. 6 Teenager stabbed in the back during altercation in South Woodford
  4. 7 Redbridge residents face council tax rise after 'stark' drop in government funding
  5. 8 Redbridge man jailed for role in 'very public' robbery and kidnapping
  6. 9 Jailed: Teen who inflicted life-changing injuries as he squirted acid in boy's face
  7. 10 Travel bulletin: Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge

As the appointed liquidator, the official receiver began an investigation into Ms Nada’s conduct and the reasons why Village Energy Solutions failed.

It found the company was originally incorporated as providing real estate and management consultant services.

In its first nine months, it had three different names – Rasdale Solutions Ltd, Caffe Concerto Payroll Services Ltd and Concerto Payroll Services Ltd – before settling on Village Energy Solutions.

In interviews, Ms Nada allegedly told the official receiver that the company traded from premises in north west London and provided payroll and HR services.

But she had failed to ensure Village Energy Solutions maintained or preserved adequate accounting records or to provide any form of records to the liquidator.

Last month, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy “accepted an undertaking” from Ms Nada for seven years.

The disqualification, which began on February 5, means she is banned from directly or indirectly becoming involved - without the permission of the court - in the promoting, forming or managing a company.

London Live News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Application to change use of basement in Ilford Lane building into a pool hall has been granted

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

London Live News

5 best kebab shops in east London as voted by locals

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A flat fire in Somerville Road, Redbridge is thought to have been caused by "smoking materials"

London Live News

Two people rescued as fire destroys flat in Chadwell Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Yoan Zouma of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Dover Athletic, Vanarama National League Footb

Dagenham & Redbridge FC

Daggers' Yoan Zouma condemned for alleged role in 'cat attack' video

Daniel Gayne

person