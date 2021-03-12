Crimewatch appeal in hunt for robber who kicked pregnant woman in stomach

Published: 1:31 PM March 12, 2021

Police are appealing to trace this man in connection with the robbery of a pregnant woman in Wanstead last July. - Credit: Met Police

A detective appeared on Crimewatch Live today as police continue to try and trace a robber who kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach last year in Wanstead.

The woman suffered a miscarriage after the attack, which happened on July 29 in Cambridge Park.

She was on the phone to her mum at a bus stop, some time between 2.30 and 3pm, when detectives say a man on a white bike rode towards her from the direction of the Green Man roundabout.

As the man got level with her, he kicked her in the stomach and snatched her white iPhone X from her hand before riding off at speed towards Wanstead tube station.

The phone had a silver Swarovski case on the back.

A Met Police spokesperson said the woman shouted at the man to say she was pregnant, having been eight weeks into her term at the time.

Detective Constable Lea Bethmann, from the East Area burglary and robbery investigation team, appeared on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live today (March 12) to appeal for information.

She said: “This is a particularly sad case that has had devastating life-changing consequences for the victim.

"This has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family and understandably she is still struggling following the attack.

“We are still tirelessly working to identify the person responsible for this heinous crime."

The man is described as mixed race, around 30 and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm.

Police said he was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag. His bike was white and had no rear mud guard.

In November, detectives released an e-fit of someone they are keen to identify in connection with the incident.

Dc Bethmann added: "I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit. I’d also like to make a direct appeal to the robber and urge them to do the right thing and come forward.

“I know that some time has passed since this incident but I would ask anyone who witnessed it or saw the man on the bike after the robbery took place to get in touch.

"I’d also like to hear from anyone who was offered a white iPhone X, possibly still in the silver Swarovski case, after the attack."

Anyone who recognises the person in the e-fit or has any further information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 4366/29JULY2020. You can also tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.