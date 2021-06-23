Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery
- Credit: Google
Cash and jewellery was stolen in a robbery at an Ilford shop.
Police were called to a "commercial address" in Cranbrook Road just before 9.50am on June 18.
A Met spokesperson said a male is believed to have shouted to staff from outside the shop saying he needed to access their CCTV.
They added: "On entry, the male robbed the store of cash and jewellery before making off in a vehicle."
No arrests have been made and officers are appealing for information about the incident.
The male is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of skinny build and wore glasses and spoke with an English accent.
Call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2006/18JUN.
To remain anonymous, contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
