Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 6:49 PM June 23, 2021   
Cranbrook Road, Ilford

A shop in Cranbrook Road, Ilford was robbed of cash and jewellery on Friday (June 18). - Credit: Google

Cash and jewellery was stolen in a robbery at an Ilford shop.

Police were called to a "commercial address" in Cranbrook Road just before 9.50am on June 18.

A Met spokesperson said a male is believed to have shouted to staff from outside the shop saying he needed to access their CCTV.

They added: "On entry, the male robbed the store of cash and jewellery before making off in a vehicle."

No arrests have been made and officers are appealing for information about the incident.

You may also want to watch:

The male is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of skinny build and wore glasses and spoke with an English accent.

Call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2006/18JUN.

To remain anonymous, contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.



Crime
Ilford News

