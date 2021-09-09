Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman

Published: 5:15 PM September 9, 2021

30-year-old Farhan Akoo, described as an “opportunistic predator” by police, has been jailed for the kidnap and rape of a woman - Credit: City of London Police

A Cranbrook man who kidnapped and raped a woman has been jailed for more than six years.

Farhan Akoo, described as an “opportunistic predator” by police, kidnapped a woman from her friends before sexually assaulting her on an unlit dead-end road.

Akoo, 30, of Worcester Gardens, stole the victim’s phone to stop her using it to access help before the assault on November 25, 2018.

Appearing at Inner London Crown Court on Friday (September 3), Akoo was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for rape, kidnap, kidnap with intent to commit sexual offences and three counts of sexual assault by penetration.

Det Insp Anna Rice, from the City of London Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “I’d like to commend the young victim who bravely came forward and reported these appalling crimes.

“Akoo is an opportunistic predator who took advantage of a vulnerable woman.

“Akoo led the woman away from her friends and then took away her phone, meaning that she had no way of contacting someone for help.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery and co-operation throughout what must have been a very difficult investigation.

“I hope these sentences provide some form of closure and comfort knowing Akoo will be behind bars and be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.”

If you have experienced a sexual offence, or are concerned that someone you care about might be at risk, you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

