Law student killed in designer clothes robbery, court told

Published: 12:42 PM March 24, 2021

Hussain Chaudhry was fatally stabbed in a designer clothes robbery, a court was told. - Credit: Met Police

A law student was fatally stabbed in the neck during a designer clothes robbery, a court has heard.

Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was allegedly set upon by two knifemen from Goodmayes and Seven Kings, who are also said to have injured his brother and mother.

It is alleged the attackers had gone to the family home in Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow in the early evening of March 17 on the pretext of buying designer clothes from the first year law undergraduate.

The pair allegedly produced knives and a sword to rob Mr Chaudhry.

The victim’s mother, Bushara Chaudhry, in her 40s, and brother, Arshyam Chaudry, who is in his 20s, suffered slash wounds to their hands.

Hussain Chaudhry suffered a stab wound to his neck and the SOAS University of London student is said to have died in his mother’s arms at the scene.

Marvin Ward, of Westwood Road, Goodmayes and Alexis Morris, of South Park Drive, Seven Kings, both 18, have been charged with his murder, robbery and having an offensive weapon.

Ward is also accused of the attempted murder of the victim’s brother and mother, while Morris is charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Wednesday, Ward’s case was brought before Judge Anthony Leonard QC at the Old Bailey.

During the hearing, which the defendant declined to attend, the judge set a plea hearing for June 18.

Ward was remanded into custody while Morris is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

A third defendant, Anthony Nguyen, 18, of Lyndon Road, Belvedere, was charged on Tuesday with assisting an offender.