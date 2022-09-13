News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Crown court date for Redbridge pair accused of creating fake Covid vaccination records

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 2:34 PM September 13, 2022
Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

The pair's first court appearance was at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on September 7 - Credit: Ken Mears

Two Redbridge residents accused of creating fake Covid vaccination records have been given their next court date. 

Wayne Knight, 37, of Ilford, and Friha Farid, 28, of South Woodford, have been charged with conspiracy to gain unauthorised access to computer material contrary to section one of the Criminal Attempts Act 1977

They both appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on September 7, where neither entered a plea. 

Their next court appearance will be at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 5. 

Both are on unconditional bail until that date. 

The charges came after an investigation by the Met’s cyber crime team. 

