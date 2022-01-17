News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Driver charged in connection with fatal collision on M11 due in court

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:50 PM January 17, 2022
M11 crash driver from Sheffield to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court next month

A driver charged in connection with a fatal crash on the M11 will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court next month - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The driver charged in connection with a recent collision near South Woodford which has so far claimed one life is due in court next month.

Hugues Mike, 24, of Margate Drive in Sheffield, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after being involved in a crash on January 8 with a grey BMW 1 Series at junction 4 of the M11.

The Vectra Mr Mike was driving collided with barriers near to that junction; one passenger - a man aged in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both he and the 22-year-old driver of the BMW were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released under investigation.

Mr Mike has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving; causing death when driving while disqualified; causing serious injury when driving while disqualified; driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The 24-year-old appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court last Monday - January 10 - and will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 7. 

He has been released on bail but must reside at his address in Sheffield and adhere to an electronically monitored 7pm-7am curfew.

As of January 9, one of the three men travelling in the Vectra remained in critical condition - an update on his condition has been requested from the Metropolitan Police.

