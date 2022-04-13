News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Clayhall: Burglary at 'community centre'

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:36 PM April 13, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM April 14, 2022
Police called to community centre mosque in Atherton Road, Clayhall

Police were called to a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road in the early hours of Monday morning (April 11) - Credit: Google Maps

A building in Clayhall described by police as a "community centre mosque" has been burgled.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a centre in Atherton Road just before 4.28am on Monday morning (April 11).

It was reported that entry had been forced to the building, with property stolen.

There have been no arrests as of yet; an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 821/11APR22.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Clayhall News
Ilford News

