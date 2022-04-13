Clayhall: Burglary at 'community centre'

Police were called to a Community Centre Mosque in Atherton Road in the early hours of Monday morning (April 11) - Credit: Google Maps

A building in Clayhall described by police as a "community centre mosque" has been burgled.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a centre in Atherton Road just before 4.28am on Monday morning (April 11).

It was reported that entry had been forced to the building, with property stolen.

There have been no arrests as of yet; an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 821/11APR22.