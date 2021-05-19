Chigwell rabbi 'hit on head with concrete brick', court hears

Published: 3:07 PM May 19, 2021

Two men from Hainault have appeared in court accused of attacking a rabbi who was allegedly struck over the head with a concrete brick.

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was treated in hospital for head wounds after the incident on Sunday afternoon, Essex Police said.

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri both appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The pair, both of Tudor Crescent, are also charged with robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

Prosecutors allege that the two defendants walked into the road causing Mr Goodwin, who was driving, to brake.

They allege that one said “he’s a Jew”, before the complainant’s car was kicked multiple times, causing the passenger side wing mirror to snap off.

The court heard that Mr Goodwin got out of his vehicle and was punched multiple times in the face until he fell to the floor then struck on the back of the head with a concrete brick.

Mr Goodwin’s phone was stolen, the prosecution alleges.

Neither defendant was asked to enter pleas to the charges.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on June 16.

Additional reporting by PA.