Chigwell rabbi 'hit on head with concrete brick', court hears
- Credit: Essex Police
Two men from Hainault have appeared in court accused of attacking a rabbi who was allegedly struck over the head with a concrete brick.
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was treated in hospital for head wounds after the incident on Sunday afternoon, Essex Police said.
Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and 18-year-old Souraka Djabouri both appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The pair, both of Tudor Crescent, are also charged with robbery and religiously aggravated criminal damage.
Prosecutors allege that the two defendants walked into the road causing Mr Goodwin, who was driving, to brake.
They allege that one said “he’s a Jew”, before the complainant’s car was kicked multiple times, causing the passenger side wing mirror to snap off.
The court heard that Mr Goodwin got out of his vehicle and was punched multiple times in the face until he fell to the floor then struck on the back of the head with a concrete brick.
Mr Goodwin’s phone was stolen, the prosecution alleges.
Most Read
- 1 Redbridge school shortlisted for national award
- 2 Two men charged after attack on rabbi in Chigwell
- 3 Mayor joins charity to deliver Eid treats to Ilford homeless shelter
- 4 Two men arrested on suspicion of GBH following hospitalisation of rabbi
- 5 Man tried to become comic book character by stabbing teen in park toilets
- 6 Ilford murder investigation launched after woman dies of injuries
- 7 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
- 8 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
- 9 Redbridge equality group pledges community cohesion after rabbi attack
- 10 Chigwell rabbi hospitalised after 'unprovoked and cowardly attack'
Neither defendant was asked to enter pleas to the charges.
Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on June 16.
Additional reporting by PA.