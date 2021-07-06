Murder accused 'deliberately drove at and crushed woman', court told

Published: 3:17 PM July 6, 2021

Robert Barrow, 55, of Chigwell, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering 49-year-old Tahereh Pirali-Dashti. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Chigwell man allegedly crushed a woman under his car after a minor collision, a court has heard.

Robert Barrow, 55, is standing trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering 49-year-old Tahereh Pirali-Dashti during an alleged confrontation on the North Circular on January 20 last year.

The court heard that Mrs Pirali-Dashti and her husband, Asghar Moradmand, were travelling towards Brent Cross when their Honda Civic made contact with Barrow’s Volkswagen Touareg.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer told jurors that whoever was at fault over the collision paled into insignificance compared to what happened next.

She said the defendant “lost his temper” and punched Mr Moradmand in the face.

As Mrs Pirali-Dashti stood in front of his car on the phone to police, Barrow “deliberately” drove at her, knocking her to the ground, it was alleged.

Ms Heer said: “Then, as she lay there helpless, he drove over her causing severe crushing injuries from which she later died.”

The victim’s husband had been shouting for Barrow to stop as he drove forward, the court heard.

The jury was shown dashcam footage which appeared to show the moment Mrs Pirali-Dashti disappeared beneath the car which was then driven off.

Ms Heer said: “This evidence demonstrates that the defendant’s actions can only have been deliberate.”

Barrow denies the murder of Mrs Pirali-Dashti and the common assault of her husband.

The trial continues.