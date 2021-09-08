Chigwell man ordered to pay almost £400 illegal fishing fine
- Credit: Essex Environment Agency
An angler from Chigwell has been ordered to pay nearly £400 for fishing without a licence in Essex.
Thomas Ross, 39, of Forest Terrace, was caught on New Year’s Eve fishing without a valid rod licence at Heybridge Basin, Maldon.
He pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced at the same court on September 1.
Ross was told to pay a fine of £360 as well as a £36 victim surcharge.
This total of £396 is nearly 10 times the price of a £45 annual fishing licence.
You may also want to watch:
Any angler aged 13 or over who is fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence.
Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford
- 2 Girl, 14, bailed after teenager found with 'neck lacerations' in Ilford
- 3 Parents' group files formal complaint about new syllabus roll-out, citing lesson on same-sex couples
- 4 Covid deaths hit 1,900 at Barts Trust's hospitals
- 5 Oaks Park staff picket school as new set of strike action begins
- 6 Family of girl, 4, with leukaemia plead for more south Asian bone marrow donors
- 7 Testing centres set up in race to find donor for girl, 4, with cancer
- 8 Vampire flicks to Oscar-nominated dramas: Movies and TV shows filmed in Redbridge
- 9 Activists urge Sadiq Khan to call in Tesco Goodmayes development
- 10 Ricardo Fuller death: Accused trio plead not guilty to murder charge
Lesley Robertson, enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency in East Anglia, said the case showed they would “not hesitate” to pursue licensing offenders through the courts.
The agency urged anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact them on 0800 807060.