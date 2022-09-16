Driver jailed after killing motorcyclist in crash while attempting overtake

A Chigwell man has been jailed after killing a motorcyclist in a crash as well as committing other offences including robbery and burglary.

Danny Smith, 44, of Manford Way, was driving a grey Audi which collided with a Yamaha bike being ridden by 20-year-old Saleem Ahmed, from Redbridge, in Hainault Road at about 9.20pm on December 17 last year.

Smith was trying to overtake two cars in front of him when the crash happened.

Saleem had been making his way home after spending time with his brother in Romford.

The crash left him with catastrophic injuries and he died at the scene despite the efforts of passers-by and paramedics.

Smith was jailed for 24 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 5, after he admitted offences including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst disqualified.

He also admitted causing death by driving unlicensed and failing to stop after a road accident.

Saleem Ahmed died at the scene of the crash in Hainault Road - Credit: Met Police

In a statement, Saleem's family said his death would affect them "for years to come".

They added they would always be grateful to the people who gave help to Saleem on the night of the crash, "comforting him as he passed away".

"Nothing will ever bring Saleem back, but knowing that a dangerous criminal can no longer ruin other lives is what we fought so hard for."

Det Insp Julie Trodden said: "My sympathies remain with Saleem’s family, who have been through so much and supported us so steadfastly throughout our investigation and this court case.

"I would like to thank them for their courage, bravery and patience and hope they know we have done the best we could for them, and for Saleem.

“I would also thank all those members of the public that stopped on the night of the collision and made efforts to help Saleem.

"It can only be said that Smith’s actions were reckless, dangerous and entirely avoidable."

Police said the Audi car had been spotted being driven erratically 30 minutes before the fatal collision.

A witness drew a sketch of Smith which a Met Police spokesperson said was "key" to identifying him.

Other offences were also investigated by detectives from East Area CID.

Two days before the fatal crash, Smith gained entry into the home of an elderly woman in Havering under false pretences, claiming that he had damaged her fence and would like to fix it.

A sketch of Smith by a witness which proved "key" to identifying him, according to police - Credit: Met Police

Once inside, he pushed and threatened her before stealing cash and personal items.

On February 1 2022, he attended the home of an elderly man in Ilford and also gained entry under false pretences before stealing cash.

Four days later, police received a report of a male who had stolen a vehicle from a car showroom in Romford whilst pretending to show interest in purchasing it.

Smith was then arrested on February 7 after he attempted to escape officers by reversing into a police vehicle.

He had been prompted to stop by police after being seen driving erratically in Waltham Forest.

Police said enquiries revealed the vehicle was on false number plates and was the same one that had been stolen from the showroom in Romford.

Smith was found in possession of stolen items, while police checks revealed he was wanted in connection with the fatal collision.

The Met spokesperson said: "Forensic evidence would place him inside the Audi that collided with Saleem, while the sketch provided by the witness – bearing an uncanny resemblance to Smith – would help prove he was the driver."

Among the offences that Smith admitted included robbery, burglary, handling stolen goods, criminal damage to property of more than £5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Smith was disqualified from driving for 23 years and five months.



