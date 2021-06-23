News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Seven charged after police crackdown on alleged county lines

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 10:46 AM June 23, 2021   
Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture

Seven people have been charged following police raids in Newham and Redbridge. - Credit: Met Police

Seven people have been charged following a police investigation into alleged child exploitation linked to county lines drug dealing.

Six men and a woman appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday, June 19.

Muhammed Khan, 21, of Davenport Gardens, Cranbrook, and Rizwan Ahmad, 26, of Stonehall Avenue, were both charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug; acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and conspiring to supply a Class B drug.

Kamran Ahmad, 26, also of Stonehall Avenue, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class B drug; three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Kyle Francis, 20, of Wolsey Avenue, East Ham was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs; conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

You may also want to watch:

These men were remanded to appear at the same court on Friday, July 16.

Deborah Francis, 54, also of Wolsey Avenue, was charged with two counts of removing criminal property; committing an act or series of acts with intent to prevent the course of justice; being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug; possessing with intent to supply a Class A drug and racially or religiously aggravated harassment without violence.

She was bailed and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 15.

Dominic Frances, 29, of Her Majesty’s Prison, was charged by postal requisition with three counts of conspiring to supply a Class A drug; conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and two counts of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 16.

Naeem Akhtar, 34, of Her Majesty’s Prison, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and conspiracy to supply a Class B drug. His first hearing date is to be confirmed.

Those charged were arrested on Thursday, June 17, after raids at addresses across east London.

