Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation

Published: 8:17 PM May 8, 2021

Police have released images of a man they would like to identify who they believe could have information in the murder of Maria Jane Rawlings, who was found in shrubbery in Chadwell Heath. - Credit: MPS

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in shrubbery in Chadwell Heath have released CCTV stills and moving footage of a man they would like to identify.

Maria Jane Rawlings was aged 45 and a mother-of-two daughters living in the Chelmsford area - Credit: Met Police

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of Maria Jane Rawlings, a 45-year-old mother of two, was found in Little Heath at 2pm on Tuesday, May 4 by someone walking their dog.

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow Mortuary on Wednesday, May 5 gave a preliminary cause for Maria's death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier, who is leading the murder investigation, said he would like to identify the man shown travelling on a 364 bus towards Dagenham at approximately 12.16am on May 4 in the footage.

If you see this man, don't approach him but call 999. - Credit: MPS

He said: “I would urge anyone who recognises this man to contact police immediately. We are carrying out a fast-paced investigation and I believe this man may have significant information to help us with our enquiries. If anyone sees this man, I would ask them not to approach him but to call 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3551/4May.

Flowers left at Little Heath, where Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, was found dead by a man walking his dog at around 2pm on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the mother-of-two's preliminary cause of death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma. - Credit: PA

Any members of the public who believe that they have information that could assist police are asked to approach those officers, or to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865.

Maria attended Kings Georges Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford on the evening of Monday, May 3. She then left the hospital and made her way on foot to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

It is believed that whilst walking on this road, someone may have approached Maria.

Her body was found the next day in Little Heath.

Anyone with footage can upload it via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S25-PO1