Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Motorbike 'deliberately' struck by car in Redbridge, police say

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:49 AM September 16, 2021   
Met police car

The incident took place at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 14 - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage after a car is alleged to have "deliberately" hit a motorbike. 

At around 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 14, a car described as a silver Ford Fiesta collided with the motorcycle from behind on the southbound carriageway of the A406 North Circular at the Redbridge Roundabout. 

The car drove away, while the motorcycle rider, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. 

His condition is not life threatening. 

PC Martin Bly, from the roads and transport policing command, said: “Our initial investigation suggests that the car was being driven erratically and then appeared to strike the motorcycle deliberately. 

“I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw this incident, or recorded the events leading up to the collision on dashcam footage, to contact police immediately.” 

No arrests have been made but enquiries continue. 

Metropolitan Police
Redbridge News

