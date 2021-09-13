News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:30 AM September 13, 2021   
Cranbrook Road, Ilford, at the junction with Beal Road.

Police were called to Cranbrook Road in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning to reports a car had collided with a shopfront. - Credit: Google

Two people were taken to hospital - with one in a critical condition - after a car crashed into a shopfront in Ilford.

Police were called to the scene in Cranbrook Road by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 4.45am on Sunday (September 12).

Men in the car were taken to hospital.

A Met spokesperson said the driver suffered “life-threatening” injuries and remains in a critical condition.

“The passenger’s condition was not life-threatening,” the spokesperson added. 

Road closures were in place but they have now reopened. 

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the incident.

The London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

