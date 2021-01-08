News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cannabis farm bust in Chadwell Heath leads to three arrests

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:25 PM January 8, 2021   
Three men were arrested on suspicion of drugs production and attempted burglary after police busted up a cannabis farm in Chadwell Heath. 

Police busted a cannabis farm and recovered "a number of" plants in a boarded up house in Chadwell Heath.

Theree men were arrested on suspicion of the production of drugs and attempted burglary.

Officers were called to reports of loud noises and a possible burglary at a home in Blackbush Avenue at around 3am on Thursday. 

When they attended, a number of suspects tried to run away before three men were arrested and taken to an east London police station.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A crime scene was secured at the property and, later on that day, a number of cannabis plants and drug appliances were removed from the house which was boarded up.

"Enquiries continue."

