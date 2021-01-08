Cannabis farm bust in Chadwell Heath leads to three arrests
Published: 12:25 PM January 8, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police busted a cannabis farm and recovered "a number of" plants in a boarded up house in Chadwell Heath.
Theree men were arrested on suspicion of the production of drugs and attempted burglary.
Officers were called to reports of loud noises and a possible burglary at a home in Blackbush Avenue at around 3am on Thursday.
When they attended, a number of suspects tried to run away before three men were arrested and taken to an east London police station.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A crime scene was secured at the property and, later on that day, a number of cannabis plants and drug appliances were removed from the house which was boarded up.
"Enquiries continue."
