Young men avoid life-threatening injuries in Seven Kings station assault

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:16 AM December 30, 2021
Updated: 10:28 AM December 30, 2021
Seven Kings station is closed following a "serious assault"

Seven Kings station is closed following a "serious assault" - Credit: Anti-Knife UK

Two young men have avoided life-threatening injuries following a "serious assault" at Seven Kings station yesterday afternoon.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the Redbridge station at 4.10pm on Wednesday (December 29).

The station was closed while officers responded to the incident alongside paramedics, who treated two young men who had sustained stab injuries believed to be caused by a glass bottle.

A BTP spokesperson has since confirmed that "neither sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries".

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to text the BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 245-291221.

London Live News
Seven Kings News

