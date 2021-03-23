Boy, 15, stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall

Published: 4:14 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM March 23, 2021

A 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his stomach in broad daylight in Clayhall today (Tuesday, March 23). - Credit: Reemul Balla

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall today.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing just before 3pm at High View Parade.

A boy, believed to be aged 15, was found suffering a stab wound in his stomach.

He has been taken to hospital.

Road closures are in place and no arrests have yet been made.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said he was in contact with the police and Mayor of London's office about it.

I am in contact with the Police and the Mayor of London about this serious incident. https://t.co/5jdRVB1D0r — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 23, 2021

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. The first of our medics were at the scene in five minutes.

"We treated a teenager at the scene and took them to a hospital as a priority."

Enquires continue.