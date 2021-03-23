News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Boy, 15, stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:14 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 5:36 PM March 23, 2021
A 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his stomach in broad daylight in Clayhall today

A 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his stomach in broad daylight in Clayhall today (Tuesday, March 23). - Credit: Reemul Balla

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall today.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing just before 3pm at High View Parade.

A boy, believed to be aged 15, was found suffering a stab wound in his stomach.

He has been taken to hospital.

Road closures are in place and no arrests have yet been made.

You may also want to watch:

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said he was in contact with the police and Mayor of London's office about it. 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:  "We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. The first of our medics were at the scene in five minutes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 15, stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall
  2. 2 Man in life-threatening condition following serious Chigwell collision
  3. 3 Goodmayes man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of law student
  1. 4 Parents demand action to tackle flytipping outside Barkingside school
  2. 5 Redbridge's first Tiny Forest planted in South Park
  3. 6 Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates
  4. 7 Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing
  5. 8 Redbridge high school faces six-day teachers strike
  6. 9 Work completed on grandstand at Ashton Playing Fields
  7. 10 Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead for more than two weeks?

"We treated a teenager at the scene and took them to a hospital as a priority."

Enquires continue.

Knife Crime
Clayhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilford County High School hero

Education News | Interview

Teacher supports pupils with motivational morning sessions initiative

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
South Woodford Housing scheme

Housing

South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The wooden planters outside Clore Tikva School

Clore Tikva School installs protective planters

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Gants Hill development to be decided

Housing

Latest proposal to build on Gants Hill college site to face planning...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon