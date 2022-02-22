A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed stabbed in Barkingside High Street earlier today (February 22) - Credit: Google Maps

Two males have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Barkingside this afternoon.

Police were called at around 4.10pm today - Tuesday, February 22 - to reports of a stabbing in Barkingside High Street.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, and found a 14-year-old boy suffering stab injuries.

He has been taken to hospital where an update is awaited on his condition.

The two males arrested in connection are currently in police custody.

A number of crime scenes are in place as enquiries continue.