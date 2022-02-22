Two arrested after 14-year-old boy stabbed in Barkingside this afternoon
Published: 6:12 PM February 22, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two males have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Barkingside this afternoon.
Police were called at around 4.10pm today - Tuesday, February 22 - to reports of a stabbing in Barkingside High Street.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, and found a 14-year-old boy suffering stab injuries.
He has been taken to hospital where an update is awaited on his condition.
The two males arrested in connection are currently in police custody.
A number of crime scenes are in place as enquiries continue.