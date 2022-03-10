Breaking
Ilford town centre cordoned off after boy stabbed
Published: 6:32 PM March 10, 2022
- Credit: Franki Berry
Part of High Road in Ilford has been cordoned off by police after a teenage boy was stabbed.
Officers were called to High Road at 4.35pm today (March 10) and attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.
A Met spokesperson said: "We await an update on his condition. His next of kin have been informed.
"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5137/10Mar.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.