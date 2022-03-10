Ilford town centre cordoned off after boy stabbed

Breaking

Police were called to High Road, Ilford today (March 10) after reports of a stabbing - Credit: Franki Berry

Part of High Road in Ilford has been cordoned off by police after a teenage boy was stabbed.

Officers were called to High Road at 4.35pm today (March 10) and attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.

Police say a crime scene is in place - Credit: Franki Berry

A Met spokesperson said: "We await an update on his condition. His next of kin have been informed.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5137/10Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.