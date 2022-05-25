Boy, 2, injured after 'dog attack' at funfair

Lucy Darkins said her son Hunter-Joe suffered puncture wounds to his arm - Credit: Lucy Darkins

A mother has described her anguish after her two-year-old son was allegedly attacked by a dog at a funfair in Ilford.

Lucy Darkins said her son Hunter-Joe suffered puncture wounds to his arm and back following the incident in Valentines Park on the afternoon of Saturday, May 14.

The Manor Park resident told the Recorder that she was visiting the Kids World funfair with her partner and three children, as well as other family members.

She said two children in their group went towards the bouncy castle slides, followed by Hunter-Joe.

Lucy recalled: "As my son was walking towards the other bouncy castle, a dog from behind came charging towards my son, knocked him to the floor, grabbed him by his arm with his teeth and dragged him behind the bouncy castles.

"I screamed and myself and my partner ran to get him."

Police are investigating the reported attack - Credit: Lucy Darkins

Lucy said she and her partner went to the back of the bouncy castles and claimed that the dog, which Lucy believes was a German Shepherd, was "about to shake" Hunter-Joe.

But her partner was able to get to Hunter-Joe and take him away.

Lucy added: "Hunter-Joe is traumatised by such an awful experience that should have never happened.

"I was so lucky to be watching him because my son wouldn’t be with me today."

Hunter-Joe was "traumatised" by what happened, according to Lucy - Credit: Lucy Darkins

She called the incident "every parent's nightmare" and said she wants justice for Hunter-Joe.

Lucy said police attended the scene and seized the dog, but this has not been confirmed by the Met.

A spokesperson said it was investigating an incident at 3.30pm on May 14 "where it was reported a two-year-old child had been bitten on the arm by a dog".

The Recorder contacted Kids World for comment but has not received a response at the time of going to press.