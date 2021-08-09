Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Published: 11:22 AM August 9, 2021

A boy was found with a stab wound after police were called to Broomfield Road, Chadwell Heath on August 6. - Credit: Met Police

A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Chadwell Heath.

Shortly after 6pm on Friday, August 6, police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of an assault in Broomfield Road.

Officers attended the scene where the boy was suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken by the LAS to an east London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"A teenager was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."

A crime scene is in place. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5695/06Aug.