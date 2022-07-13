News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Boy, 16, due in court after woman stabbed in back by cyclist

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:22 PM July 13, 2022
St Johns Road in Newbury Park, Ilford

St Johns Road in Newbury Park, Ilford - Credit: Google

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court this afternoon after a woman was stabbed in the back by a cyclist in Newbury Park.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday evening - Tuesday, July 12 - on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was detained after a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the back in St Johns Road just after 8pm on Friday (July 8).

She was taken to hospital where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The accused will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today - Wednesday, July 13 - charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of knife in a public place.

His arrest follows an appeal in which police released images they had recovered as part of their investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s east area CID continue to appeal for information, urging anyone who can assist to get in touch.

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC providing reference number CAD 7258/08Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

