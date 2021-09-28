Residents complain their Ilford street is blighted by anti-social behaviour

Published: 5:33 PM September 28, 2021

Residents of a street in Ilford have complained about an alleged increase in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Neighbours in Beaufort Gardens have claimed that drug dealing and consumption is rife in the area and are unsatisfied by the police response.

One resident, who asked not to be named, told the Recorder that after many years living on the road, he was now “looking to move somewhere else”.

He described how the once “nice area” had “deteriorated dramatically”.

While he said that he had been “largely satisfied” with the council’s response, he had criticisms for the police.

He claimed to have documented instances of drug use on his own doorstep, as well as a number of other alleged incidents of anti-social behaviour and crime, but felt like these issues were not followed up on.

“It’s clearly a hotspot so focus your resources on that,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that they were “aware of concern in the area” and said they do their best to act when incidents are reported.

They said that neighbourhood policing teams actively patrol the areas and that they welcome input and intelligence from residents.

“We are committed to working with local people to ensure they can feel safe and secure in their community,” they added.

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, said that CCTV is being installed in the area, with work expected to be completed by the end of September.

Another resident said of the planned CCTV cameras: "I don’t think it will [work], because those people just don’t care.”

He alleged that the root of the problem was homeless drug users from other parts of London being placed into hotels in the area.

Cllr Chowdhury added that the council did not have the power to enforce drug issues directly but that they worked closely with police partners by sharing information.

He explained that the council had a public space protection order in place, allowing officers to intervene against anti-social behaviour using powers including fixed penalty notices.

He also urged residents to report anti-social behaviour at https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/report-it/.