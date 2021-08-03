News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Barkingside man charged with intending to supply cannabis

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:30 PM August 3, 2021   
Cannabis (Picture: PA Images)

Barkingside man Joshua Ike Ilori was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug - Credit: PA WIRE

A Barkingside man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drug cannabis.

Joshua Ike Ilori, 23, of Horns Road, was charged on Friday, July 23 and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on the same day.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, August 18.

The charge followed a police operation conducted by East Area Neighbourhoods officers on Thursday, July 22.
 

Metropolitan Police
Barkingside News

