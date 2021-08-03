Published: 3:30 PM August 3, 2021

Barkingside man Joshua Ike Ilori was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug - Credit: PA WIRE

A Barkingside man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drug cannabis.

Joshua Ike Ilori, 23, of Horns Road, was charged on Friday, July 23 and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on the same day.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, August 18.

The charge followed a police operation conducted by East Area Neighbourhoods officers on Thursday, July 22.

