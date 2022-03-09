News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Cash stolen from safe in 'gunpoint robbery' of shop

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:52 AM March 9, 2022
Updated: 12:04 PM March 9, 2022
Police were called to George Lane, South Woodford after a reported armed robbery

Police were called to George Lane, South Woodford after a reported armed robbery on Monday (March 7) - Credit: Google

Cash was reportedly stolen from a safe after a business in South Woodford was robbed at "gunpoint" on Monday.

The Met has confirmed it received reports of an "armed robbery at a commercial premises" in George Lane at around 5.30pm on March 7.

A spokesperson said: "The suspect entered the staff only area of the premises and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm.

"He pointed the weapon at the member of staff and demanded him to open the safe.

"The suspect put the cash into his rucksack and left the premises."

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police searched the area but didn't find the suspect and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the reported robbery is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5386/07MAR.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

