News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man with Woodford Green links wanted in connection with assault

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:59 PM January 20, 2022
Police are appealing for help to trace Waltham Abbey man Mitchel Brown, 27

Police want to speak with Waltham Abbey man Mitchel Brown, 27, who has links to Woodford Green - Credit: Essex Police

Have you seen this man?

Police want to speak with Mitchel Brown, who is known to have links to Woodford Green, in connection with an assault investigation.

The 27-year-old from Waltham Abbey is described as 5ft 6ins tall and of average build, with short brown hair which is shaved at the sides.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Essex Police
Woodford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heavy goods vehicles.

Redbridge Council

Rat-running lorry drivers in Redbridge face fines of up to £130

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Jacqueline Davidson died alone in her Ilford flat two years ago

London Live News

Goodmayes 'loner' found dead in 'dilapidated' flat leaves £400k fortune

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi store in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Four males

London Live News

‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon