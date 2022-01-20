Police want to speak with Waltham Abbey man Mitchel Brown, 27, who has links to Woodford Green - Credit: Essex Police

Have you seen this man?

Police want to speak with Mitchel Brown, who is known to have links to Woodford Green, in connection with an assault investigation.

The 27-year-old from Waltham Abbey is described as 5ft 6ins tall and of average build, with short brown hair which is shaved at the sides.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.