Appeal to trace man following brutal Ilford gang rape

Published: 11:40 AM February 22, 2021

Have you seen this man who police are trying to trace in connection with a brutal gang rape in Ilford? - Credit: Met Police

Police are urgently trying to trace a man involved in a brutal gang rape in Ilford where a woman was held captive and beaten in a car before managing to escape.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 around 3.30am a woman was forced into a car by two men in Ilford High Road.

She was driven a short distance away, where she was raped inside the vehicle.

A CCTV image of a man was obtained from a shop near to the scene of the attack in Ilford High Road and police are appealing for help in finding him. - Credit: Met Police

The woman, who is in her 20s, also sustained facial and other injuries as a result of being repeatedly punched.

The men drove off with the woman, but she managed to escape from the car in the Ilford area and sought help.

On November 27, three men were arrested in Linconshire in connection with the investigation, one of whom has since been charged with rape.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 5887/15FEB or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. - Credit: Met Police

The other two men have been released under investigation.

Detectives from the East Area Public Protection Unit are investigating, and are appealing for assistance in tracing another man in connection with the incident.

A CCTV image of a man was obtained from a shop near to the scene of the attack.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the man shown in the CCTV image to contact them at 101 quoting CAD 5887/15FEB.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



