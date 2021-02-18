Video

Published: 1:19 PM February 18, 2021

Police investigating a brutal assault outside the Marks and Spencer in Ilford High Road have released footage of the attack in a bid for witnesses to come forward. - Credit: Met Police

This is the sickening moment two men launched an unprovoked attack on a man in Ilford, leaving the victim with a serious head injury.

Detectives investigating a brutal assault have released CCTV footage in a bid for witnesses to come forward.

The attack took place between 11.20pm and 11.50pm on November 5, 2020, near to Marks & Spencer at Ilford Exchange on High Road.

The victim, aged 33, was with his friend when they were approached by two other men, coming from the direction of Cranbrook Road.

The two men kicked and punched the victim, hitting him with a bicycle and a nearby storage crate.

The two men then left the scene towards Seven Kings.

The victim sustained a significant head injury, however they are not life-threatening and he has since been released from hospital.

Det Con Danielle Adams said: “This was a seemingly unprovoked attack which left the victim needing hospital attention for a serious head injury, which could have been much worse. Thankfully the victim has not been left with any long term medical issues as a result of this attack.

“I would ask everyone to have a good look at this footage, do you recognise either of these men? If you do, or if you witnessed anything that night, please get in touch with police as soon as possible. It is really important that we identify these two men as quickly as possible.”

Detectives from East Area CID are investigating and so far there have been no arrests.

Anyone who can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD9770/05NOV20.

You can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



