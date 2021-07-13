News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Appeal to identify man after 'violent' Barkingside attack

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:37 PM July 13, 2021   
Police want to identify the man in connection with a violent attack on Ilford High Street in 2018

Police want to identify this man in connection with an assault in High Street, Barkingside in 2018 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a "violent and unprovoked" assault in Barkingside. 

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on December 15, 2018 in High Street. 

The victim, a man in his 50s, was buying fruit when he was approached by the attacker who, after exchanging a few words, launched an assault. 

He punched and kicked the victim to the ground, before walking away and leaving the man unconscious. 

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries. 

Det Con Louise Parrott, from the East Area Command Unit, said: “While 18 months has passed since this attack, our resolve remains undiminished to identify the person responsible. 

“I would ask anyone who recognises this man to contact police immediately; this was a violent and unprovoked attack which left the victim with significant injuries. 

“While his physical injuries may have healed, the psychological scars remain."

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1859/13JUL or call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111. 

