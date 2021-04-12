Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford

Published: 5:57 PM April 12, 2021

A man was kidnapped in broad daylight in front of a number of shocked witnesses outside the Queen's Mary Gate development in South Woodford. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was beaten, dragged into a vehicle and kidnapped in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses in South Woodford.

Witnesses report seeing two men get out of a grey Ford transit van outside the Queen Mary's Gate development in Queen Mary Avenue at around 3pm on Sunday, April 11 and drag a man, aged in his 30s, into the back of the vehicle after punching him a number of times.

The van then drove off, closely followed by a black BMW - the driver of whom had been speaking with the victim moments before the arrival of the van.

Police traced the van to the Chigwell area and subsequently stopped it in Brooks Parade.

Three men left the van and ran from the scene.

Two men - aged in their 20s - were arrested nearby and later charged in connection with the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Police are looking for two more men they believe were involved.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace a third suspect, as well as the driver of the BMW.

The victim was recovered from the back of the van and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Det Sgt Sajid Asghar, from the Met's East Area Command Unit, said it was a "brazen act...carried out in broad daylight while a number of shocked witnesses looked on".

"Thankfully officers responded swiftly to get the victim to safety, and we are now appealing to the public to help us apprehend and bring to justice the dangerous individuals responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101; quoting CAD3695/11Apr. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.