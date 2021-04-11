Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police appeal for witnesses

Published: 12:59 PM April 11, 2021

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Princes Road, Barkingside. - Credit: Google

A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition after being attacked with an axe inside a Barkingside home, and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

A 47-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene in Princes Road on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to a report of woman attacked with an axe inside a residential address shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 9.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A number of suspects are believed to have left the address prior to the arrival of police.

"A crime scene remains in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"Detectives are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from Princes Road and the surrounding area on Friday afternoon, to call police on 101 quoting reference 3935/09Apr.

"To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers."

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage, police believe the incident is primarily domestic in nature since the woman and man arrested are known to each other.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2:01pm on Friday April 9 to reports of an incident on Princes Road, Ilford.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."



