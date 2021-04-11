News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police appeal for witnesses

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:59 PM April 11, 2021   
Princes Road attempted murder

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Princes Road, Barkingside. - Credit: Google

A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition after being attacked with an axe inside a Barkingside home, and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

A 47-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene in Princes Road on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to a report of woman attacked with an axe inside a residential address shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 9.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A number of suspects are believed to have left the address prior to the arrival of police.

"A crime scene remains in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

You may also want to watch:

"Detectives are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from Princes Road and the surrounding area on Friday afternoon, to call police on 101 quoting reference 3935/09Apr.

"To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers."

Most Read

  1. 1 Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman dies in Clayhall
  3. 3 Redbridge pubs gear up for outdoor opening
  1. 4 Criticism of 'comedy of errors' consultation for Wanstead flat extension plans
  2. 5 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  3. 6 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes
  4. 7 Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford
  5. 8 Prince Philip death: Redbridge pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
  6. 9 Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead
  7. 10 Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police appeal for witnesses

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital  where she remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage, police believe the incident is primarily domestic in nature since the woman and man arrested are known to each other.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2:01pm on Friday April 9 to reports of an incident on Princes Road, Ilford.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and two medics in cars. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."


Crime
Barkingside News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Danial Qureshi mugshot

Crime

Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Town Hall

Courts

Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Author Yvonne Phillip with book In My Father's Eyes

People

Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Rajesh Suri, owner of Grand Trunk Road

People

South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon