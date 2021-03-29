Police appeal to find masked male in connection with boy's stabbing

Published: 11:41 AM March 29, 2021

Police want more information about a red Range Rover Evoque in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Clayhall on March 23 - Credit: Reemul Balla

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Clayhall are appealing to trace a masked male who left a car before the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a male wearing a balaclava exit a red Range Rover Evoque prior to the attack, which police were called to on Tuesday, March 23 just before 3pm, in High View Parade.

When emergency services arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from several stab wounds to his abdomen and torso.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Three males, aged 18, 16 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and have been released under investigation.

Detectives from East Area CID are leading the enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Tricia-Gay Crosdale said: "A 15-year-old boy was attacked in broad daylight in a busy area of Ilford and he still remains in hospital.

"I’m confident that someone saw something and we need hear from you.

“We need to know who the people were getting out of a red car which we believe is a Range Rover Evoque.

"Did you see it around High View Parade on March 23? Do you know who owns this vehicle? Any information could be vital in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD4541/23MAR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.